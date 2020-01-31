Share:

FAISALABAD-A labourer and his son were electrocuted while a baby girl was burnt alive in different incidents, here on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, a labourer Mohammad Aslam of Chak 96-JB, along with his son Mohammad Kashif, was busy in work in an under-construction building in Chak Ram Dewali on Sargodha Road. During the work, an iron rod accidentally touched with live electricity wire. As a result, both received fatal electric shock and fell unconscious. A Rescue team shifted them to Allied Hospital where doctors pronounced them dead.

In another incident, a fire broke out in a house in Alipur Katchi Abadi near Pull Korian due to short-circuiting of electricity. As a result, four-month-old Maumona was burnt alive while other child Muavia sustained minor burn injuries.