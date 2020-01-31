Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi is once again going on leave from coming Monday due to medical reasons. FBR officials have confirmed that Zaidi would go on medical leave from coming Monday. However, duration of his leave could not be confirmed. This would be the second time in one month when the Chairman FBR is going on leave. Earlier, Zaidi went on two-week medical leave which ended on January 17. There were reports that policy level differences have emerged among the top policy-makers of the economic team after which the FBR chairman preferred to get 15-day leave.