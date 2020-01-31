Share:

LAHORE - Fog revisited plains of the country including Lahore on Thursday, disturbing routine life by hampering vehicular movement on inter and intra city routes besides disturbing schedule of trains. Fog started falling in the evening and become so dense at midnight that the visibility reduced to zero in open areas. Moderate to dense fog forced closure of portions of Motorway after midnight besides hampering vehicular movement on inter and intra city routes including National Highway. Closure of Motorway caused difficulties for the motorists who left with no other option except to use alternative routes including National Highway. Less visibility caused the vehicles to move at a snail’s pace on National Highway. Low visibility disturbing schedule of trains. Almost all trains reached their respective destinations hours beyond the scheduled time. Snowfall over the hills and winds caused considerable decrease in the mercury level, increasing chill in the weather during the day and at nighttime. Skardu remained the coldest place in the country where mercury dropped 15 degree Celsius below the freezing point. Minimum temperature in Kalam, Bagrote and Parachinar was recorded -11C, Astore and Gupis -10C, Kalat -06C, Malamjabba -05C, Quetta -04C, Dir and Rawalakot -03C. Minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 86C. Excessive usage of heaters in the offices and at home led to low gas pressure in various parts of Lahore. In certain areas, women faced huge difficulties in cooking meals for their families. According to the experts, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Local meteorological department has forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country including Lahore during the next couple of days. Fog is likely to persist over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours.