ISLAMABAD-The four-day event Global Model United Nations (GMUN) 2020 was opened on the Thursday at the GSIS International Campus, H/8-1, Islamabad. More than 1,200 students from across the city participated in the event. The GMUN 2020 is the outcome of the aspirant students of GSIS International Campus. The opening ceremony was presided over by the chief guest Ms. Katherine Aziz Manager – Fulbright Outreach & Education USA Advising, Ambassador. Ali Sarwar Naqvi Executive Director CISS participated as a guest of honour.