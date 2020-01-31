Share:

PESHAWAR - In pursuance of the provincial government’s policy to develop major road infrastructure throughout the province, a

high-level meeting was held under the chair of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to deliberate upon

the status of Swat Motorway

Phase II and Peshawar to DI

Khan Motorway.

The chief minister was informed that the Swat Motorway Extension-01 (48kms) and

Swat Motorway Extension-02

(36kms) Chakdara to Fatehpur

have been included in PSDP+

projects whereas commercial

and financial feasibility for this

project has been completed in

light of the appearance in provincial ADP for the year 2019-

20.

Furthermore, complete feasibility, detailed design & commercial documents have also

been shared with the NHA.

As per details, a total of 9 interchanges have been planned

along the 80 kms fenced road

which included interchanges at

Chakdara, Shamozai, Barikot,

Mingora-Takhtaband, Kanju,

Malam Jabba, Sher Palam, Matta

Khwazakhela and Fateh Pur. The

road will initially have as many

as four lanes extendable up to 6

lanes with 13 main bridges.

Regarding the Phase I of the

Swat Motorway, the lining in

Mardan bound main tunnel has

been completed and services installation is in progress. Similarly, the excavation in four auxiliary tunnels in the phase one of

Swat Motorway has been completed whereas the lining is currently in progress.

The main alignment is expected to be opened for all types of

traffic by the end of the current

fiscal year.

The meeting was informed

that 340 Kms long Peshawar

to DI Khan Motorway will have

6 lanes with three tunnels and

has also been included in PSDP+

projects for which consultant

has been hired for conducting

design and commercial cum financial feasibility. The final feasibility, including commercial

cum financial outcome based on

Public Private Partnership will

be presented before the respective forum by June 30, 2020.

A total of 15 interchanges

have been planned in the project

which included Peshawar, Mattani-Badaber, Dara Adam Khel,

Kohat, , Lachi Krappa-Hangu,

Ahmadi Banda-Karbogha Sharif, Karak, Soor Daag- lateamber,

Bannu-Domail, Sara Naurang –

Miran Shah, Lakki Marwat-Tajazai Ghazni Khel, Pezu-Tank,

Yarik-Hakla and Dera Ismail

Khan Interchanges.

The chief minister stated that

the incumbent provincial government was committed to promoting industrialisation and attracting investors by providing

them conducive environment

for which strengthening of road

infrastructure in the province

was of paramount importance.

The meeting was also briefed

in detail regarding the 24 kms

Matta Fazal Banda Road in District Swat. The chief minister

directed the PKHA to work out

modalities with Sui gas to ensure laying of gas pipelines before initiating of construction

work on the project.

Regarding the status of work

on Police Lines Flyover in District Swat, the chief minister

was informed that Rs48 crore

have already been provided to

the deputy commissioner. Mahmood directed Swat deputy

commissioner to expedite the

completion of codal formalities

so that construction work on the

project may be initiated on priority basis.

Similarly, the chief minister

also directed Swat DC to undertake measures for provision of

land for Kanju Chowk widening

as alternative to the proposed

flyover after consultations with

local Jirga so as to lessen damage to existing infrastructure to

maximum extent.

The chief minister was informed that the team of Asian

Development Bank is scheduled

to visit on Monday next week for

final selection of priority roads

under the Provincial Roads Infrastructure Project from the

proposed candidate road list.

Chief Minister Mehmood Khan

concluded that all out efforts

were being made to carve out

the province financially self-sustainable for which major reforms and projects were being

carried out keeping in view their

financial viability and returns.