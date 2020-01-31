PESHAWAR - In pursuance of the provincial government’s policy to develop major road infrastructure throughout the province, a
high-level meeting was held under the chair of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to deliberate upon
the status of Swat Motorway
Phase II and Peshawar to DI
Khan Motorway.
The chief minister was informed that the Swat Motorway Extension-01 (48kms) and
Swat Motorway Extension-02
(36kms) Chakdara to Fatehpur
have been included in PSDP+
projects whereas commercial
and financial feasibility for this
project has been completed in
light of the appearance in provincial ADP for the year 2019-
20.
Furthermore, complete feasibility, detailed design & commercial documents have also
been shared with the NHA.
As per details, a total of 9 interchanges have been planned
along the 80 kms fenced road
which included interchanges at
Chakdara, Shamozai, Barikot,
Mingora-Takhtaband, Kanju,
Malam Jabba, Sher Palam, Matta
Khwazakhela and Fateh Pur. The
road will initially have as many
as four lanes extendable up to 6
lanes with 13 main bridges.
Regarding the Phase I of the
Swat Motorway, the lining in
Mardan bound main tunnel has
been completed and services installation is in progress. Similarly, the excavation in four auxiliary tunnels in the phase one of
Swat Motorway has been completed whereas the lining is currently in progress.
The main alignment is expected to be opened for all types of
traffic by the end of the current
fiscal year.
The meeting was informed
that 340 Kms long Peshawar
to DI Khan Motorway will have
6 lanes with three tunnels and
has also been included in PSDP+
projects for which consultant
has been hired for conducting
design and commercial cum financial feasibility. The final feasibility, including commercial
cum financial outcome based on
Public Private Partnership will
be presented before the respective forum by June 30, 2020.
A total of 15 interchanges
have been planned in the project
which included Peshawar, Mattani-Badaber, Dara Adam Khel,
Kohat, , Lachi Krappa-Hangu,
Ahmadi Banda-Karbogha Sharif, Karak, Soor Daag- lateamber,
Bannu-Domail, Sara Naurang –
Miran Shah, Lakki Marwat-Tajazai Ghazni Khel, Pezu-Tank,
Yarik-Hakla and Dera Ismail
Khan Interchanges.
The chief minister stated that
the incumbent provincial government was committed to promoting industrialisation and attracting investors by providing
them conducive environment
for which strengthening of road
infrastructure in the province
was of paramount importance.
The meeting was also briefed
in detail regarding the 24 kms
Matta Fazal Banda Road in District Swat. The chief minister
directed the PKHA to work out
modalities with Sui gas to ensure laying of gas pipelines before initiating of construction
work on the project.
Regarding the status of work
on Police Lines Flyover in District Swat, the chief minister
was informed that Rs48 crore
have already been provided to
the deputy commissioner. Mahmood directed Swat deputy
commissioner to expedite the
completion of codal formalities
so that construction work on the
project may be initiated on priority basis.
Similarly, the chief minister
also directed Swat DC to undertake measures for provision of
land for Kanju Chowk widening
as alternative to the proposed
flyover after consultations with
local Jirga so as to lessen damage to existing infrastructure to
maximum extent.
The chief minister was informed that the team of Asian
Development Bank is scheduled
to visit on Monday next week for
final selection of priority roads
under the Provincial Roads Infrastructure Project from the
proposed candidate road list.
Chief Minister Mehmood Khan
concluded that all out efforts
were being made to carve out
the province financially self-sustainable for which major reforms and projects were being
carried out keeping in view their
financial viability and returns.