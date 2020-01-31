Share:

GREECE (GN): Greece is planning to install a floating barrier in the Aegean Sea to help stop migrant boats reaching its islands from Turkey, officials say. The barrier, possibly made of netting and equipped with flashing lights, will cover 1.7 miles (2.7km) and rise above water near the Greek island of Lesbos. Greece’s defence ministry said the project would be an emergency measure. Migrants trying to reach Europe often travel through Turkey to Greece. Arrivals have proved hard to manage. Many are fleeing violence and persecution in their countries. The majority of arrivals are from Afghanistan and Syria, according to the United Nations. Last week, strikes and protests took place on the Greek islands of Lesbos, Samos and Chios over the government’s handling of migrant arrivals. Greek islanders strike over crowded migrant camps This latest initiative is “aimed at containing the increasing inflows of migrants” on islands such as Lesbos, the defence ministry said. It said the netted barrier needed to be 1.1 metres tall, with about 50cm (20in) rising above the sea’s surface. It would be located north of Lesbos and should include lights and reflectors to make it visible at night. The ministry said the budget for the project was €500,000 ($550,000; £424,000), and this would include at least four years of maintenance costs.