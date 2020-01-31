Share:

Pakistan will face India U19 on Tuesday, 4 February, in the first Super League semi-final in Potchefstroom.

Huraira, the 17-year-old opener from Sialkot, top-scored with 64 off 76 balls before he was mankaded by Noor Ahmad in the 28th over of Pakistan’s run-chase.

Pakistan’s chase began with a flourish as Hurraira, who hit eight fours and a six, made full use of a dropped catch early in his innings.

His opening partner Haider Ali hit five spanking fours in his 34-ball 28 before he was run out. The pair added 61 runs in 11.3 overs.

Captain Rohail Nazir added 56 for the second-wicket with Hurraira before the former was dismissed by Noor for a 35-ball 22.

An unbeaten 63-run stand between Qasim Akram (25 off 41) and Mohammad Haris (29 off 43) helped Pakistan chase the target with 53 balls spare.

Batting first after winning the toss, Afghanistan were dismissed for 189 run in 49.1 overs. Captain and opener Farhan Zakhil top-scored for the Afghans with a 55-ball 40, hitting seven fours in his innings. Abdul Rahman provided a late flourish to the innings with a 41-ball 30 (two fours and one six).