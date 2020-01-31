Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday extended interim bail of former Federal Minister and JUI-F’s leader Akram Khan Durrani till February 19 in all four inquiries initiated against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). A division bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing of the petitions filed by Durrani. During the proceedings, Justice Aurangzeb asked NAB to furnish details of houses allotted by the petitioner. At this, the NAB investigation officer provided a list of the allotments. The list however included allotment details and names of civil judges of Punjab and Islamabad. The bench expressed its annoyance over the finding and asked, “Can Chairman NAB issue arrest warrants on such evidence.” The court asked the Chairman NAB to review this issue and then decide the matter. Justice Athar remarked that the investigating officer should keep in view the basic human rights. Later, the court deferred hearing in this matter till February 19 for further proceedings in this matter. Previously, the CJ remarked that Akram Durrani had been holding public office while the principal accounting officer of the ministry was secretary who was holding all powers. He asked from the NAB whether it had also arrested principal accounting officer. At this, the prosecutor said that the secretary was also an accused in this case.