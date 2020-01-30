Share:

ISLAMABAD-The officials of Islamabad police on Wednesday conducted meeting with the traders union and prepared a roadmap to resolve security and encroachment related issues amicably.

Following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, Superintendent of Police (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh, Assistant Superintendent of Police Zohaib Ranjha, Station House Officer Inspector Muhammad Ashraf, Chairman Islamabad United Group ICCI Habib Ullah Zahid and other office-bearers of traders union held a meeting.

The police officials and traders exchanged views to improve security around the business areas. SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh appealed all the participants to maintain complete coordination with police and discuss their issues with police without any hesitation. “Police is ready to cooperate with them,” he told the traders and also assured them to resolve their issues. The meeting focused on resolving security as well as encroachment issues and the menace of beggary. A road map was chalked out to resolve all the issues and enhance cooperation for friendly business environment in the city.

The traders appreciated the gesture of Islamabad police, according to a press release. SP Zubair Ahmed Sheikh appealed the traders to keep vigilant eye around their surroundings and inform police in case of any suspicious activity. He said that such interactions would be also helpful towards community policing in the city.

Meanwhile, the Senior Superintendent of Police Islamabad ordered transfer of four police officers.

According to an office order, Inspector Hakim Khan Niazi has been transferred from Rescue15 office and posted as SHO police station Shahzad Town; Inspector Muhammad Akram has been transferred from police station Shahzad Town to Rescue-15 office; Sub-Inspector Ishtiaq Hussain Shah has been transferred from police station Kohsar and posted SHO police station Koral and Sub-Inspector Alamgir Khan has been transferred from police station Koral to Rescue15 office.

Better traffic management possible through citizens’ cooperation: SP Traffic

Enhanced cooperation between police and public, especially youth is crucial for effective policing and Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) will ensure steps for their participation to improve traffic affairs in the city.

This was stated by Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Ch. Khalid Rasheed during an interaction with students of Capital University of Science and Technology who joined ITP on volunteer basis to assist their efforts towards safe road environment. These volunteers along with ITP teams would brief the citizens about road safety at important and busy roads of the city.

A special campaign of ITP is underway to promote traffic sense among citizens. Students as well as staff of colleges and universities are assisting traffic personnel in its initiative. The SP said that young people are our real assets and their hard work and cooperation can ensure significant improvement in traffic related issues.

Regarding performance of ITP, he said this force has succeeded in ensuring safe road environment in the city. “It is really a great honour for ITP that its working policies are being replicated by the other law enforcement agencies and police department,” he added.

He said that ITP is doing its best for safer road environment in the capital and has involved community in its affairs. Its teams are visiting educational institutions and offices to create traffic sense and several students have joined ITP as traffic volunteers, he said.

The SP said that such volunteers are ITP’s brand ambassadors and completly safe road environment would be ensured in the city through such cooperation. He hoped that such cooperation will bring positive results and will continue in future as well.