PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Governor Shah Farman
has said that KP is rich
in natural resources particularly in minerals and
agriculture sectors, and
need to be explored by
foreign investors.
He expressed these
views in a meeting with
Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said
Al-Malki who called on
him in Pakhtunkhwa
House Islamabad here on
Thursday. The investment
potential of use mineral, agriculture sector particularly in the field of
keeping honey bee and
olive production were
discussed in the meeting
and it was agreed upon
that mutual cooperation
would be initiated in the
mineral and agriculture
sectors and Saudi Arabia
would provide its assistance to the KP government in processing and
export of mineral. The
matters pertaining to bilateral relations and mutual interest also came
under discussion.
It is pertinent to mention
here that Saudi ambassador had already assured in
a recent meeting with the
KP governor to cooperate
in tapping minerals potential and would send its
team of experts to Khyber
Pakhtunkhwa province in
this regard. The governor
thanked Saudi ambassador for showing interest in
KP potential and said that
Pakistan has very close
relation with brotherly
country KSA and these relations are getting strong
day by day.