PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Governor Shah Farman

has said that KP is rich

in natural resources particularly in minerals and

agriculture sectors, and

need to be explored by

foreign investors.

He expressed these

views in a meeting with

Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said

Al-Malki who called on

him in Pakhtunkhwa

House Islamabad here on

Thursday. The investment

potential of use mineral, agriculture sector particularly in the field of

keeping honey bee and

olive production were

discussed in the meeting

and it was agreed upon

that mutual cooperation

would be initiated in the

mineral and agriculture

sectors and Saudi Arabia

would provide its assistance to the KP government in processing and

export of mineral. The

matters pertaining to bilateral relations and mutual interest also came

under discussion.

It is pertinent to mention

here that Saudi ambassador had already assured in

a recent meeting with the

KP governor to cooperate

in tapping minerals potential and would send its

team of experts to Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa province in

this regard. The governor

thanked Saudi ambassador for showing interest in

KP potential and said that

Pakistan has very close

relation with brotherly

country KSA and these relations are getting strong

day by day.