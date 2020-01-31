Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani has said that the Sindh government has always given priority to the legislation meant for the welfare of labourers and workers of the province.

Provincial Minister for Information and Labour said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari always wanted to see the workers and labourers prosperous in Sindh.

He was addressing a meeting of the governing board of the Sindh Employees Social Security Institution here on Thursday.

Saeed Ghani said that the institutions created by late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) and Benazir Bhutto (BB) for the prosperity and welfare of members of the labour community were exemplary.

“Former president Asif Ali Zardari has also always given priority to the legislation not only to protect workers’ economic rights, but also their basic rights,” provincial minister said, and added that labourers from all over the country were turning to Sindh in search of employment, but due to the federal government’s flawed economic policies, labourers in Sindh were the worst affected.

Addressing the labour department officers, Ghani said that he wanted to provide the best possible facilities in the schools and hospitals functioning under the Labour department.

Provincial Minister for Labour said that he wanted to make all the institutions, being run under the Sindh Employees Social Security Institution, of international standards.

He asked the members of the governing board of Sindh Employees Social Security Institution to play their role and do their utmost in this regard. Members also confirmed and approved the minutes of the previous meeting of the governing board of SESSI. Representatives of labor and industrialists’ associations also attended the meeting.

