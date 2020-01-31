Share:

LAHORE - A passenger who attempted to smuggle 850-gram drugs hidden inside his shoes had been arrested by Airports’ Security Forces (ASF) personnel at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport. The passenger is identified as Asghar, a resident of Gujranwala, who was departing to Doha through a private airline. During the checking, ASF officials have recovered 850-gram charas which was hidden insides his shoes. Later, the arrested man handed over the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) officials for legal action. Earlier in December last year, an ANF team had foiled a bid to smuggle heroin abroad from Allama Iqbal International airport. As per details, the ANF team recovered heroin from a Doha-bound flight passenger named Iqbal Khan at the Allama Iqbal International airport in Lahore. The heroin was concealed in the luggage by Iqbal Khan, a resident of Charsaddah.

He was taken into custody by the ANF for further investigations.

Earlier, on December 16 – 2019, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) authorities claimed to have seized a parcel bound for the United States, carrying drugs.

According to the ANF authorities, during an action in Sialkot, they foiled a bid to smuggle drugs abroad in a parcel. The recovered parcel carried around 6.9 kilograms of drugs and could worth upto millions in the international market.