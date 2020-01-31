MOHMAND - Mines workers and contractors should adopt and
implement safety and security measures in their
respective mining activities, said Biazai Assistant
Commissioner Abdul Wahab Khalil while addressing on occasion of first
aid training here at Biazai
Tora Khawa Marble mine
on Thursday.
The first aid training
for mines workers organised by the joint collaboration of district administration and Pakistan
Red Crescent Society
Mohmand Chapter. On
the occasion, Mohmand
PRCS Secretary Fauzee
Khan, Tehsildar Khwezai
Tehseen Ullah, Tehsildar Biazai Zahid Kamal,
Malik Sultan and Mines
workers were present.
The assistant commissioner said that on special directives of the
Mohmand deputy commissioner first aid trainings started for the mines
workers to minimise the
injuries. He asked the
mines workers and contractors that each and every one shall have been
ensured the availability
of first aid boxes as per
government directions in
the interest of workers.
He hailed the activities of
PRCs in the area and encouraged the trainings
participants that are taking keen interest in the
First Aid training.