Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Revenue Minister Malik Muhammad Anwar Khan on Thursday took notice of the presence of irrelevant persons at Patwar centres and sought report from the Lahore deputy commissioner. He also ordered for initiating action against those found violating the law. The PTI government was pursuing its policy of zero tolerance against mafias, he said and added that a state-of-the-art system was being introduced to eradicate the corrupt elements. Malik Anwar said that introduction of the latest Land Record Information Management System would help eliminate corruption. “We are fully determined to bring improvement in the revenue system with the help of latest technology,” he added.