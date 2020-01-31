Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has on Thursday said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lost balance after internal and external reaction to Kashmir, citizenship laws and failing economy.

The Minister took to Twitter and stressed that people of India must defeat ‘Modimadness.’

The Indian premier is under pressure to lose another State Elections (Delhi on February 8), Fawad Chaudhry said.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader further remarked that Narendra Modi resorts to ridiculous claims and threats endangering the entire region.

It is pertinent here to mention that Modi had said that Indian armed forces can defeat Pakistan in 7-10 days while addressing an event in Delhi. Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) categorically rejected Narendra Modi’s irresponsible and war-mongering remarks.

FO Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said in a statement that these remarks are another reflection of India’s incurable obsession with Pakistan and the BJP government and leadership’s desperate attempts to divert attention from growing domestic and international criticism of their discriminatory, anti-Kashmir and anti-minority policies.

The spokesperson said the Indian prime minister’s threats and provocative statements further illustrate the extremist mindset that pervades the BJP leadership and has evidently permeated the state institutions in India.

She further said that that Pakistan’s immediate and effective response to India’s Balakot misadventure, including the downing of Indian fighter aircrafts and capture of Indian pilot last year, should suffice to underscore the will, capacity and preparedness of our armed forces.

“No one should underestimate the resolve of the people and the armed forces of Pakistan to effectively thwart any aggressive action,” she said.