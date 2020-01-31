Share:

Sargodha-The phenomenon of Islamophobia and postmodernism discussed at one-day national conference titled ‘Emerging Media Trends’ on Thursday focusing the current media practices and impact of new media.

The discussion revolved around different themes including ‘Islamophobia and Western Media’ and Post-Modernism and Current Media Practices. The event aimed at providing a platform for fruitful discussion and to encourage dialogue culture about the developments in media, technology, Islam and the West.

The moot was organized by the Department of Communication and Media Studies in which esteemed media academics including the Vice Chancellor Dr IShtiaq Ahmad, Dr Abdul Siraj, the Chairman Department of Media Studies, Bahria University Islamabad, Dr Zafar Iqbal, the Chairman Media and Communication Department, International Islamic University Islamabad, Noman Yaser, Incharge Department of Communication and Media Studies Sargodha University, other faculty members and number of students participated.

In his opening remarks, Noman Yaser said that perception had become more important than reality due to technological advancement and change in patterns from the physical to the digital world, the public attention has been scattered across the many interaction platforms. The spectrum of communication is broader than ever and when we talk about how societies engage with technology, we must take content into account, and vice versa, he added.

Ishtiaq Ahmad expressed that all religions are sacred for the Muslims. The world has also to think about the rights of Muslims as well.