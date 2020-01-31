Share:

LAHORE (PR): Rapid growth of e-commerce over the last few years has greatly influenced shopping trends as well as the retail landscape in Pakistan. According to a study conducted by the global measurement company, Nielsen, more than 85% of Pakistan’s online shoppers have shopped on Daraz. A report called “Understanding the E-Commerce Landscape of Pakistan” was compiled in October 2019 using insights from interviews with individuals from various backgrounds in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan and Peshawar. The report findings highlight that Daraz is very well known among online shoppers, and has a total awareness of 96%.Nielsen found that 94% of Daraz shoppers have used the platform’s app.

Motivations to visit the Daraz app included the ability to compare prices of different products, and browse through the online marketplace’s assortment. Nielsen also found that the average user visits the Daraz app at least 5 times a month. Females visit the app almost 6.6 times a month - a higher frequency compared to males who visit the platform 4.1 times a month on average.