FAISALABAD- Additional District and Sessions Judge Azhar Iqbal Ranjha Thursday awarded death sentence to an accused involved in a murder case of Sadar police. According to prosecution, Nazeer Ahmed of Chak 249-RB shot dead Zafar Iqbal of the same village over land dispute some time ago. Sadar police arrested the accused and submitted chalan in the court. The court awarded death sentence to accused Nazeer Ahmad and ordered him to pay Rs 400,000.

Man held for attempting rape

S’pura(Staff Reporter) A primary school chowkidar identified as Abid was caught red-handed by some passerby in Saddar Muridke police on Thursday. According to report reaching here, the accused chowkidar tactfully took an 8-year-old girl to his residence situated adjacent to primary school located in village Mari Chahal and tried to rape her. On raising hue and cry by minor girl, a passerby rushed to the site and rescued the victim. The chowkidar was handed over to Sadar Muridke police who got registered a case against PPC 376 / 311 on the report of girl’s grandfather Tariq.