ISLAMABAD - The federal government has appointed a grade-19 officer of Pakistan Administrative Services Captain (Retd) Mushtaq Ahmed as Member Administration of the National Highway Authority (NHA).

He was appointed as Deputy Commissioner Islamabad in June 2015 from where he joined NHA in 2018 as General Manager. He was a focal person for the first 100-day agenda launched by the present government soon after coming into power on part of NHA.

He demonstrates his abilities and led a countrywide anti-encroachment drive and tree plantations alongside the road network of NHA and its positive results were reflected in a report issued by the Ministry of Communications covering the performance of first 100 days.

Later, he was given the acting charge of the member administration, when the post became vacant due to the transfer of a grade-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Services Ali Sher Mahsood.

He was working on the post of member administration from last several months and now he has been appointed as permanent member administration NHA by federal government till further orders under section 10 of the Civil Servants Act.