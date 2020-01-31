Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Thursday proposed an increase of Rs 2.47 per litre in the prices of high speed diesel (HSD) for the month of February. In a summary sent to the Petroleum Division, Ogra has suggested a decrease of only 6 paisas per liter in the price of petrol and 66 paisa per liter in the price of super kerosene oil (SKO). Ogra has also recommended an increase of Rs 1.10 per liter for light diesel oil (LDO). The Authority has recommended an increase of Rs 2.47 (1.9 percent) in the price of high speed diesel, Re0.06 per liter (0.1 percent) decrease in the price of petrol, Rs 1.10 per liter (1.3 percent) increase in the price of light diesel oil (LDO) and Re0.66 per liter (or 0.7 percent) cut in the price of kerosene oil. If the government accepts the Ogra’s recommendations, HSD rate will increase to Rs 129.73 per liter from the existing Rs127.26 per liter and the price of LDO will go up to 85.61 per liter from Rs84.51 per liter. With the decrease of 6 paisas, the price of petrol will come down to Rs 116.54 from the existing Rs 115.60 per liter, Similarly, after decrease of 66 paisas per liter in the price of superior kerosene oil, its price will go down to Rs 98.79 per liter from the existing Rs 99.45 per liter. HSD is used as a fuel by heavy vehicles, LDO is used in industries, petrol is consumed by cars, motorcycles and small vehicles, while the kerosene oil is used for cooking purposes, especially in remote areas where LPG or pipeline gas is not available. Ogra has sent the summary for revision in oil prices for February to the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), and that would be then forwarded to the Finance Ministry for approval. The government would take decision on the Ogra’s recommendations today (on Friday). For the month of January, the government had increased the price of petrol by Rs 2.61 per litre and high speed diesel (HSD) by Rs 2.25 per litre.