LAHORE - Spokesperson Punjab government Mussarat Jamshed Cheema has said that we strongly rebut propaganda of opposition on the matter of summoning Inspector General Police Shoaib Dastagir to Punjab Assembly. Chief Minister Office is not holding any sort of investigation in this regard. It is a matter of routine for summoning administrative officers and Inspector General Police to Punjab Assembly. Spokesman Punjab Government Mussarat Jamshed Cheema in her statement said that opposition parties are doing baseless and negative propaganda with regard to summoning IG Police to Punjab Assembly. The conspiracy to create fissures between government and allied parties will always be foiled. All coalition partners express their complete consensus on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and whole administration and IG Police are performing their duties according to guidelines given by the government.

Mussarat Jamshed Cheema said that nefarious designs of PML-N have been fully exposed behind such news based on negative propaganda. The propaganda of PML-N by adopting such cheap tactics will not be able to save the ongoing split taking place within the ranks of their party. Spokesperson further stated that in order to divert attention from tales of their corruption, the opposition is spending overtime on propagating negative propaganda. Punjab government reserves its due right to take legal action against TV channels for airing baseless and fabricated news, she concluded.