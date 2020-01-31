Share:

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has on Friday said that Pakistan should stand by China in this difficult time to fight against the deadly coronavirus epidemic.

The senate chairman maintained that China is the all-season friend of Pakistan and has always supported us. It is now our turn to help our neighbor and Pakistani experts should aid China if need be, he remarked.

Senator Sherry Rehman addressed the Senate session and said coronavirus is a challenge for humanity and China has taken immediate measures against the outbreak. Pakistan should support China and immediately import coronavirus testing kits.

The PPP leader further added that the foremost responsibility of a country is to protect its own citizens first, and helpline of Pakistan Embassy in China is not working.

Sherry Rehman said other countries are evacuating their citizens from China. Screening systems have not been installed at airports by our government, she remarked.

PTI Senator Mohsin Aziz said Pakistani students should not be left in a state of helplessness in China. Those who are affected should be kept in isolation wards whereas those who are healthy should be allowed to return to Pakistan, he said.

Senator Semi Ezdi said the government’s step is apparently looking harsh but the students will receive better treatment in China. We cannot provide medical care to the choronavirus affectees whereas China will discover its treatment.