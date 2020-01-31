Share:

WAZIRABAD - Prime Minister of Pakistan has principally agreed to establish an Expo Centre in Wazirabad, central place of Industrial Golden Triangle of Gujrat, Gujranwala and Sialkot and give link to triangle with Faisalabad and Sargodha Industrial Zone through Pindi Bhattiyan Motorway just to centralize the export from Gujrat, Wazirabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad and Sargodha.

This was stated by Chairman Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) during his visit to Wazirabad on invitation of Chairman All Pakistan Cutlery Manufacturers and Export Association (APCMEA) here at Wazirabad.

According to details, Chairman Subhan Zaheer Butt and vice chairman Khurram Bhatti visited Wazirabad on the invitation of Chairman Hamza Bhutta, SVP Shakeel Mughal and vice chairman Farrukh Asif of APCMEA, after a meeting with Premier Imran Khan.

Office-bearers and members of Cutlery Association welcomed the guests and thanked the office-bearers of GCCI on conveying issues of Wazirabad to the premier and giving proposal to establish Expo Centre in the center of Industrial Golden Triangle.

Subhan Zaheer Butt explained the context of negotiation with premier, that GCCI had proposed to establish an expo center in Wazirabad being central Point of Golden Triangle.

GCCI had put a demand of linking Gujrat and Industrial Golden Triangle of Punjab which include Gujrat, Gujranwala , Wazirabad and Sialkot with Faisalabad and Srgodha Industrial Zone through Pindi Bhattiyan Motorway to centralize and expedite export as well, he added.

“Premier Imran Khan lauded the proposals and directed the federal secretary industries to look into the matter and take necessary measure to this effect,” Mr. Subhan said.