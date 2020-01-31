Share:

ISLAMABAD - The spokesperson for Prime Minister’s Office has strongly denied the media report about increase in salary of the prime minister.

In a statement on Thursday, the spokesperson said publication of such baseless and concocted report was highly regretted when the prime minister was running a campaign to reduce the government’s expenditures in every possible manner and he also started it from his own personality. The spokesperson said amending the salaries and perks of the president and the premier at a recent cabinet meeting on the directive of the PM, it was decided that only one residence would henceforth be declared as camp office for the president and prime minister. Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has strongly condemned the media report about increase in the salary of the Prime Minister.