ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed the authorities to further tighten the noose against criminals and land mafia to turn the federal capital into a model city.

According to PM Media Office, Imran Khan issued these directives while presiding over a review meeting on law and order situation in the federal capital, development issues and provision of best civic facilities to the people.

Imran Khan, while directing to tighten noose around criminal elements and land grabbers, said protection of lives and properties of people was basic responsibility of the state.

He also directed to complete the process of identifying the targets and required resources for education and health on fast track basis.

The CDA chairman briefed the prime minister in detail about the ongoing development projects in the Federal capital and the provision of civic facilities of international standard to the citizens.

The meeting was briefed about various measures such as making the CDA as an active institution, uninterrupted provision of facilities to people, improvement in administrative affairs of federal capital, progress on development projects, increase in revenue receipts, digitisation of land record, domicile, vehicle registration and arms licences as well as the provision of one-window operation centres for other facilities.

The CDA chairman told the meeting that the system of sale-purchase of land and the land record in the federal capital was being digitised and in that respect biometric system had been introduced.

The meeting was further told that for the first time after the establishment of Islamabad, the notification of DC Rates had been issued; the land of Islamabad would be digitised by the next six months and the administrative structure was being revamped to bring about improvement.

The meeting was briefed about the re-assessment of tax rates for property and vehicles.

The participants were also briefed about the ongoing projects for the provision of civic amenities and the maintenance of city’s beauty; progress on G-7 and G-8 Underpasses, dualisation of Ata Turk Avenue, construction of Burma Bridge and the construction of additional block in Capital Hospital.

The prime minister was told that tree plantation was being done at various points of Islamabad Expressway.

About the measures being taken to improve the provision of health facilities, the meeting was told that 100-bed were being added in the Capital Hospital, while PIMS and Policlinic hospitals were being expanded; whereas steps were being taken to ensure uninterrupted supply of medicines, availability of staff and lesson the shortage of doctors in 16 Basic Health Units of Islamabad.

About the steps being taken and the proposed future measures for overall improvement in the law and order in federal capital, the IG Police Islamabad told the meeting that in terms of curbing crimes, Islamabad Police had realized significant achievements.