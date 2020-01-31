Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday formed three committees of PTI under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, to keep liaison with the allied parties.

According to a statement issued by the PM Media Office, the committees were formed at a high-level meeting held here with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

The meeting discussed the issues raised by the parties allied to the government. In particular, the meeting deliberated upon the process of PTI’s engagement with its allies.

The prime minister’s move came after he felt that the process needed to be strengthened and formalized so that there were no gaps in communication between all the allies forming the government,

The committee tasked to liaise with MQM and GDA includes Asad Umar, Imran Ismail, Firdous Shamim Naqvi and Haleem Adil Sheikh as its members.

The committee to liaise with PML-Q includes Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar, Sardar Usman Buzdar and Shafqat Mahmood.

Chairman of the three committees Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak will also head one committee tasked to liaise with BAP, BNP and JWP with its two members including Qasim Suri and Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali.