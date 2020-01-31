Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Thursday informed the National Assembly house that all possible preventive measures would be adopted in Pakistan to avoid Coronavirus.

“National Institute of Health (NIH) is working all necessary measures for public awareness against coronavirus,” said Parliamentary Secretary on Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas responding to the concerns raised by lawmakers in call-attention notice and point of order.

The opposition lawmakers expressed concerns over Pakistani students stuck in China and requesting for the immediate evacuation to save their lives.

Parliamentary Secretary said that the government of Pakistan was in contact with the concerned authority on the Pakistani students. She was of the view that it better for them to stay there for period of around 14 days.

“Only one student got affected from coronavirus and rest of four suspected of this epidemic disease,” she said the Chinese government was providing necessary food and medical treatment.

“We are constantly in touch with the Chinese government and Pakistani students in Wuhan,” she said, mentioning that Pakistan Embassy in China has established a 24/7 hotline to facilitate Pakistani citizens in China.

Minister Shafqat Mehmood said that the government of Pakistan would take a decision about evacuation of students in the China. “The affected students are recovering,” he said mentioning that government would take all possible measures for these students.

Earlier, the opposition lawmakers criticised the government for not taking immediate measure to evacuate the thousands of students in China.

“Lives of thousands students are in danger but the government has still not taken any measure,” he said, adding that other countries had evacuated their citizens from China.