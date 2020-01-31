Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange Thursday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 41,903.50 points as compared to 41,898.70 points on the last working day with the nominal positive change of 4.8 points (0.01%). A total of 162,237,910 shares were traded compared to the trade 197,137,000 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 6.844 billion as compared to Rs 7.4 billion during last trading day. Total 349 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market on Thursday, out of which 193 recorded gain and 136 sustained losses whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were, Bank of Punjab with a volume of 17,965,000 shares and price per share of Rs 13.22, Avanceon Ltd with a volume of 15,944,000 and price per share of Rs 38.35 and Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 10,040,000 and price per share of Rs 13.92.