KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman on Thursday demanded the Sindh government to take strict disciplinary action against the officials identified as undeserving beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

In a statement issued here, Zaman urged immediate action by the Sindh chief minister against those 938 bureaucrats of the Sindh government and their relatives, who had been pinpointed by the federal government as those who financially benefited from the BISP.

“Exemplary punishment must be given to these government officials and their relatives for usurping the rights of genuine and deserving beneficiaries of the programme,” the PTI leader said, and added, “Besides retrieving the money from them, they must be dismissed from their services and made to face criminal proceedings.”

The PTI leader was of the view that this was a test case for the provincial government, which could show it was serious in taking on corruption.

“When this BISP fraud had become public in early January, it was the PPP leadership, led by party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, which made a huge outcry over the removal of names of fraudulent beneficiaries from the BISP list. Does he truly believe that fraudsters should benefit from a welfare-oriented programme, named in the honour of his mother? Is your moral compass so narrow that you begin to defend their swindling?” he questioned.

Zaman hoped that the Sindh chief secretary will take appropriate action in this regard, and the Sindh government as well as the PPP leadership would not create any obstacle in the administration of justice.