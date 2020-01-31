Share:

Gutka worth Rs 43m seized

MULTAN - Customs anti-smuggling department along with Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) seized smuggled Indian gutka worth about Rs 43 million near Bahawalpur bypass here on Thursday. According to official source,the anti-smuggling custom department alongwith ANF team conducted raid and seized 3000 bags of smuggled Indian Gutka,a type of tobacco chew. It was thoroughly said that the gutka was being shifted to Lahore from Quetta by truck,while the truck driver managed to escape.The truck was taken into custody and legal action also started, the sources said.

‘Overseas Pakistanis cases being solved on priority basis’

MULTAN - A meeting of Overseas Pakistanis Commission district committee Thursday promised solution to expatriates’ problems on priority basis. Committee Chairman Shoeb Akmal and CPO Zubair Dreshak chaired the meeting. Shoeb Akmal said properties of expatriates would be fully protected. The CPO said strict action was taken against the mafia involed in grabbing of overseas Pakistanis properties. ADC Revenue Tayyab Khan also attended the meeting.

Attack on police: ATC gives 5-day physical remand of accused

MULTAN - The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) No 2 Multan on Thursday gave five-day physical remand of an accused involved in attacking a police party, which had resulted in the killing of his accomplice. Seetal Mari police produced accused Ghulam Mustafa before the court stating that a police party had raided a place on the basis of information provided by his accomplice Abdur Rahman for his arrest in a dacoity case, registered in 2016. Accused Ghulam Mustafa and Abdur Rahman were involved in the case. However, upon seeing police, the accused resorted to firing that caused the death of Abdur Rahman. Another FIR, citing allegation of murder and sections of Anti-Terrorism Act, had been registered and his physical remand was required for investigation.

Woman poisoned to death

SARGODHA - A woman was murdered in an incident of family quarrel in Wan Bhachran police limits. Police sources said that Muhammad Anwaar resident of Shadia Tehsil Wan Bhachran arranged love marriage with Shazia Bibi some two years back. Afterward the relative of Anwaar succeeded in creating differences between husband and wife. On the day of incident, the accused husband Anwaar along with his relatives Murtaza and Kousar Bibi have deceitfully poisoned to death Shazia Bibi.