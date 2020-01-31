Share:

ISLAMABAD - Supreme Court of Pakistan Thursday granted one day to the federal government and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to resolve issue of additional frequency spectrum to CM-Pak Limited for two years.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Maqbool Baqir and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah conducted hearing of the matter. CM-Pak Ltd’s counsel Muhammad Ali Raza informed the court that in 2014 Spectrum 3G and 4G were auctioned on the direction of the Ministry of Information Technology. The federal government fixed the price and the auction was held by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the regulatory body on 25th April, 2014. He stated that CM-Pak was awarded 10 Mhz Spectrum as it was the highest bidder and the spectrum was sold to the company at $306 million for 15 years starting from 25-04-2014. Raza argued that thereafter the company installed the equipment and it informed the PTA on 9th of June, 2014 that there was interruption in the frequency. In March 2016, the Frequency Allocation Board (FAB) offered additional frequency 5Mhz compensation for two years with this condition that either they will clear the interruption or will give alternate spectrum. The counsel added that in 2018 the FAB admitted that the interruption could not be cleared. Therefore, his client approached the PTA, which declined the petition and asserted that additional frequency 5Mhz cannot be granted to the company. The counsel submitted before the court that they filed a statutory appeal against the PTA verdict in Islamabad High Court (IHC), which was also dismissed. However, the IHC directed the federal government to decide the matter.