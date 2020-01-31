Share:

CAPE TOWN - South Africa are considering a short tour to Pakistan to play three T20Is in late March, immediately after their ODIs in India which finishes on March 18. ESPNcricinfo understands that South Africa will send a security delegation to Pakistan next month, either during the Test against Bangladesh or during the PSL, to assess whether the situation is considered safe enough for South Africa to tour the country. The sources confirmed that a delegation headed by security expert Rory Steyn will travel to Pakistan and will present their findings to CSA on their return. The group wants to visit ongoing Pakistan matches in order to gain first-hand information on the logistics involved, including the team’s hotel arrangements, transportation to the grounds and in-stadium experience. South Africa have not toured Pakistan since October 2007 but have visited them for series in the UAE twice since then, in 2010 and 2013. At least one prominent South African has visited Pakistan in that time. Russell Domingo, the former South Africa coach who is now in charge of Bangladesh, toured the country earlier this month but another South African, batting consultant Neil McKenzie, did not. The current FTP has South Africa scheduled to visit Pakistan to play two Tests and three T20Is in January/February 2021. However, South Africa may be after some extra T20I fixtures ahead of T20 World Cup later this year.