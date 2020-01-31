ASTORE - Member Gilgit Baltistan
Legislative Assembly and
Parliamentary Secretary
Health Barkat Jamil has
said that the government
is taking solid measures
for the socio-economic development of Gilgit-Baltistan.
Talking to media here
on Thursday, he said the
provincial government
was pursuing development projects in all sectors that would be timely
completed.
He said that there is no
deficiency of medicines
in any hospital of Gilgit Baltistan and DHOs of
the hospitals had been
directed to maintain adequate stock of medicines.
He said strict action
would be taken against
those employees who
would be found negligent in their duties.
Meanwhile, District
Health Officer(DHO) Astore Khursheed Ahmed
has said that we are improving health facilitates,
for the people of Astore
day by day. He said that I
had visited many A-class
dispensaries located at
far flung areas of astore
and inspects the level of
health facilities provided by our medical staff
to the people of that area.
The service of our pear
medical staff is satisfactorily and they are performing their duties very
well.
He added that one
month before the polio compaing was also
successful and our staff
had gained the target.
He added that it was our
mission to declare the
area of Astore polio-free
and by the grace of God,
there was no case of polio has been registered in
district Astore till now.