ISLAMABAD - The members of sub-committee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) showed reservations over the working capacity of three Non Government Organizations (NGOs) which were allocated an amount of Rs 8 billion for conducting survey in the country for Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). The committee also directed the BISP officials to present the list of delisted people before the committee within a week. The meeting was chaired by PPP senior leader Senator Sherry Rehman in Parliament House. While briefing the sub-committee of PAC, the BISP officials said that three NGOs including Aurat Foundation, National Rural Support Programme (NRSP), and Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) were the NGOs. However, commenting on the issue, Sherry Rehman said that instead of helping the poor people, the BISP was making money for itself. Meanwhile, briefing the committee, the BISP officials said that almost 0.8 million people including 1,40,000 government servants have been delisted from BISP due to the survey conducted for the purpose. The committee was informed that if three members of a single family have gotten National ID cards on urgent basis they have been delisted from BISP. The committee was also informed that there were 28 thousands officers of grade 17 and above who have also been delisted from BISP after the survey; adding that all the officers were getting 1,600 per month from BISP.