Turkey will never recognise and accept the U.S.’ so-called peace plan, the country’s president said on Friday.

“This plan aims annexation of the occupied Palestine territories,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a meeting of provincial heads of his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in the capital Ankara.

Stressing that Jerusalem is a “red line” for Turkey, Erdogan said Jerusalem is the key to world peace as it has been for thousands of years.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump released his plan to end the Israeli-Palestinian dispute at the White House alongside Netanyahu, with no Palestinian officials present.

During the event, Trump referred to Jerusalem as "Israel's undivided capital."

The so-called peace plan unilaterally annuls previous UN resolutions on the Palestinian issue and suggests giving Israel almost everything they have been demanding.

Erdogan stressed that such a “rogue state” of Israel, which executes innocents on the streets, can never be credible for Turkey.

“Leaving Jerusalem entirely in Israel's bloody claws will be the greatest evil for all humanity,” he added.