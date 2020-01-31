Share:

HAFIZABAD-Two bike riders were killed on the spot when a speeding bus hit their bike near Chowk Alamdar on Sargodha Road near Pindi Bhattian on Thursday.

According to rescue source, Azmat Ali and Mohsin of Thatha Raika were on way to their village on a bike when a recklessly-driven bus knocked them down as a result of which both were killed on the sport. The police have shifted the dead bodies to the morgue for legal formalities and registered a case against the driver who sped away after the mishap.

DC for provision of vegetables at reasonable rates

Deputy Commissioner Hafizabad Naveed Shahzad Mirza has stressed the need for provision of fruits and vegetables to citizens at reasonable rates.

During a surprise visit to the Fruit and Vegetable Wholesale Market here, he also directed the middlemen and officials of the market committee to ensure bidding procedure of the vegetables and fruit in transparent manner. He said behavior of the middlemen to create monopoly will be discouraged. He said Islam had forbidden profiteering and hoarding and it was, therefore, imperative for traders to desist from hoarding and fleecing people to provide fruit and vegetables to the citizens at cheaper rates.

Entry of retired teacher banned

The entry of compulsory retired teacher of Government Girls High School Thatha Kheru Mutmal, Zahra Jabeen, was banned into all offices and residences of government officials except judicial complex by the Deputy Commissioner Hafizabad due to her irresponsible behaviour with the officials.

The action has been taken on complaint of the Chief Executive Officer Education Muhammad Ameen who reported to the Deputy Commissioner that the retired teacher visited his office, used abusing language and threatened officials of dire consequences.

Maid commits suicide

A young maid has committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills.

The reason for committing suicide could not be ascertained as yet.

According to police source, Sonia, daughter of Ihsan, was working as a maid in the house of Ali Haider where she swallowed pills and was shifted to the hospital but she could not survive. The police are investigating.