

HAFIZABAD - The DHQ Hospital which caters more than hundred of thousand people of the district is absolutely under-staff and only 25 Medical Officers against the sanctioned posts of 129 have kept the healthcare outlet run. Due to the shortage of doctors most of the patients, especially those with critical injuries are being referred to Lahore resultantly most of them expire on the way to other cities.

There are three Women Medical Officers including one gynaecologist which is quite insufficient owing to which most of the pregnant ladies approach private hospital which were fleecing them. Moreover, there are only two eye-specialists, one of which has been appointed as Medical Superintendent. These eye-specialists were very competent but they used to adopt old methods of eye operation which is quite complicated. The government should appoint Laser Specialist Eye Surgeon in the DHQ hospital to save the patients from huge expenses at private hospital here and there.

Furthermore, there is no heart specialist in the whole district and in case of one feel heart ailment he was being rushed to Lahore and Faisalabad which is cumbersome, expensive and in most cases heart patients die before reaching hospital at other places.

Several specialist doctors’ post including Physiotherapist are lying vacant.

For the past four years, the patients in the DHQ hospital and other healthcare centres i.e. Basic Health Units, Rural Health Centres were getting free medicines according to their ailments. Office bearers of JU, PTI and several NGOs and social workers here have appealed to fill-in the vacant post of doctors particularly Specialist Doctors and also ban the practice of in-service doctors posted in the DHQ hospital, most of them have established their hospital were the mint the money.

Officials directed to complete BF cases: The DCO who is also chairman District Benevolent Fund Board has directed the Heads of all departments to dispose of all cases of in-service, retired and dependants of deceased employees so that their cases can be decided and financial assistance can be provided to them without further delay.

Chairing the meeting of the DBFB here he said no injustice should be done with anyone and they should be provided financial assistance in time as they are their legal rights.

He said that he would not tolerate any delay in the finalisaition of the applications under the BF.

The meeting approved 165 cases which included Rs12, 44, 000 under marriage and funeral grant, 18 cases under monthly assistance worth Rs3, 50, 000 etc.