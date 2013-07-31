BUREWALA

The Tehsil Municipal Administration of Burewala has retrieved property situated in Goal Chowk from encroachers in an operation.

Earlier, the district administration and former administrator had retrieved the premises of Goal Chowk and turned it into a beautiful roundabout after widening the road and removing the encroachments. The qabza mafia again captured the chowk. Administrator Saifullah Sajid directed TMO Mazhar to immediately take an action and abolish the encroachments. The TMA personnel in the midnight operation removed all the encroachments. The city social circles appreciated the timely action and hoped that the TMA would continue efforts to make the city clean.