ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court Thursday rejected the application seeking inclusion of names of former chief minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi, ex-ISI chief Hameed Gul and former Intelligence Bureau DG Ejaz Shah in the Benazir Bhutto murder case.

Kalsum Khalid, advocate High Court, had filed a constitutional petition in the Supreme Court eight months ago, which the SC Registrar office after raising objections dismissed the petition, saying it was not of public interest and the petitioner has no locus standi.

In her petition, Kalsum contended that UN Commission report had recommended to launch inquiry from Pervaiz Elahi, Hameed Gul and Ejaz Shah. She prayed the court to implement the UN report and include the names of ex-CM Punjab, ex-DG ISI and former DG IB.

Two months ago Kalsum Khaliq filed appeal against the order, which Justice Jawwad S Khawaja heard in his chamber on Thursday and dismissed it. The court had asked the petitioner that as trial going on in the Anti-Terrorism Court, Rawalpindi therefore she should approach the proper forum for the implementation of UN report.

Benazir had written a letter to then president Musharraf on October 16, 2007, saying former ISI chief Lt Gen (Retd) Hameed Gul, former IB chief Brig (Retd) Ejaz Shah and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi would be responsible if she was assassinated on her arrival in Pakistan. The three were also named in FIR No 213/08 registered under Sections 302, 324, 427, 34PPC, 3/4, 109 and 102b.

Chaudhry Azhar, Special Prosecutor of FIA in BB murder case, talking to The Nation said that on the recommendations of UN Commission report a Joint Investigation Team of FIA was constituted in 2009, which had found no link of these persons in BB murder case.