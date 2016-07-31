PESHAWAR - A delegation from the Taliban visited China earlier this month to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, where the insurgent movement is fighting the Western-backed government in Kabul, sources in the Taliban said.

A delegation led by Abbas Stanakzai, head of the Taliban's political office in Qatar, visited Beijing on July 18-22 at the invitation of the Chinese government, a senior member of the Taliban said.

"We have good terms with different countries of the world and China is one among them," said the Taliban official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

"We informed Chinese officials about the occupation by invading forces and their atrocities on Afghan people," he said. "We wanted the Chinese leadership to help us raise these issues on world forums and help us get freedom from occupying forces."

The visit was confirmed by other senior Taliban figures who did not want to be named because they were not authorised to speak on behalf of the Qatar political office.

The Chinese foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Along with Pakistan, the United States and Afghanistan itself, China is a member of the four-country group that tried to restart peace talks with the Taliban earlier this year.

That effort never got beyond exploratory talks between the countries themselves and appeared to break down definitively when former Taliban leader Mullah Mohammad Akhtar Mansour was killed in a US drone strike in Pakistan in May.

However in public statements, the Taliban have said that they wish to have good relations with Afghanistan's neighbours, many of which are concerned at the threat of local Islamist or separatist militant movements.

China has long been concerned that instability in Afghanistan will spill over into the violence-prone far western Chinese region of Xinjiang, where hundreds have died in recent years in unrest blamed by Beijing on Islamist extremists.

TALIBAN CAPTURE DISTRICT IN HELMAND

Monitoring Desk adds: Afghan officials and Taliban sources in Afghanistan confirmed the rebels have overrun another district in the southern Helmand province, which borders Pakistan.

Taliban fighters staged a surprise assault on Khanashin overnight and fighting was still continuing in parts of the district, a provincial government spokesman told Afghan media Saturday.

However, a Taliban spokesman claimed the group has captured the entire district after clearing it of “enemies”. In a brief statement sent to VOA, he said the insurgents inflicted heavy casualties on Afghan security forces before they abandoned Khanashin. It was not possible to verify Taliban claims.

Khanashin is adjacent to the porous border with Pakistan and it has fallen to the Taliban for a third time within a year.

Speaking to VOA on condition of anonymity, Afghan security officials alleged that heavily-armed Taliban insurgents sheltering on the Pakistani side also took part in Thursday night's assault.

They confirmed the regional security commander was among those wounded in the fighting. Both sides have reportedly suffered casualties but no confirmed details are available.

Helmand is Afghanistan’s largest province and is notorious for being a major poppy-producing region. It has been persistently under attack from the Taliban, prompting the United States military to deploy soldiers to the restive region to assist and advise Afghan forces.