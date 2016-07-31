MUZAFFARABAD - The AJK legislative assembly will elect new prime minister today. Prime Minister-designate Raja Farooq Haider, President Muslim League-Nawaz, is all set to be elected as 11th prime minister of AJK.

The new prime minister will take oath of office after his election as leader of the house in maiden sitting of the house.

Muslim Conference and PTI have fielded Ghulam Mohuddin Dewan as their joint candidate for premiership and PPP has nominated Chaudhay Yasin as their candidate for the slot aimed to block Farooq Haider's unopposed election as prime minister. President AJK Yaqub Khan will take oath from the new prime minister.

Meanwhile, the newly elected members of AJK Legislative Assembly Saturday took oath of their offices and also elected speaker and deputy speaker of the assembly.

The outgoing speaker Ghulam Sadiq administrated the oath to lawmakers. PML-N’S Shah Ghulam Qadir and Farooq Tahir have been elected as speaker and deputy speaker by securing 39 votes each.

While, the Muslim Conference’s candidate could secure only 3 votes and PPP's Shazia Akbar 4 votes. The Muslim Conference and PTI's joint candidate for the slot of deputy speaker could obtain five votes.

Outgoing speaker Ghulam Sadiq administrated oath to the newly elected speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir who later took oath from Deputy Speaker Farooq Tahir.