KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said that victimisation of his party is still going on and unseen forces snatched the mandate of his party on July 25. He said that his party’s mandate was handed over to a political party, which was not capable of winning election even in a single constituency in Karachi.

Addressing general workers meeting at KMC Ground in PIB Colony, he said that more than 0.7 million votes were cast in favour of the MQM-P in various constituencies of Karachi, but the results showed that the Election Commission after spending Rs21 billion gave selected results. MQM leaders Dr Farooq Sattar, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Faisal Sabzwari and others were also present on the occasion.In 2013, the MQM-P secured 24 seats of National Assembly but no political party approached it for support, but today political parties in need of support are contacting MQM-P. He said that holding meeting with different political parties does not means that we are looking for any alliance or accept general election results. MQM-P is a political party and will hold dialogues with other political forces. We want justice for Karachi and whoever is ready to endorsed our demands would be welcomed, he added.

On the occasion, Siddiuqi announce to hold protest demonstration outside Provincial Election Commission office on Thursday stating that massive irregularities were observed in July 25th polls which forced the party to reject general election. Siddiqui also predicted that the assemblies being formed by the selection process would not going to complete its tenure.

Today`s workers meeting is a protest against July 25th rigging, said MQM`s senior Leader Dr Farooq Sattar during his speech. After snatching mandate of MQM-P it was handed over to PTI. This is not just rigging but gigantic engineering of polls which had never happened in the history of country, said Sattar.

He demanded the ECP to hold re-election in the constituencies where rigging was reported along with scrutiny of the constituencies where MQM-P candidates have filled application expressing reservations. Without naming Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP), MQM-P leader said that the people those were launched with claim to bury MQM-P were insulted by the people of Karachi.

MQM coordination committee Faisal Sabzwari said that in past election political parties were blamed for rigging but this time Election Commission of Pakistan is being blamed for snatching the mandate of political forces of country. Election Commission despite of the spending more than 21billions rupees failed hold fair and free polls. We will not let it go and demand accountability of Election Commission on immediate basis, added Sabzwari.

He further said that the votes those were counted in absence of polling agent has lost its trustworthiness and over the failure of ECP, MQM-Pakistan demand immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner.

MQM-P leader alleged that in many constituencies of Karachi large numbers of votes casted in favor of MQM-P were cancelled and MQM-P candidates’ victory was changed into defeat with very low margin of votes. Currently Returning officers not listening our pleas and party candidates have to travel Islamabad to file re-counts applications.

MQM-P Khawaja Izhar ul Hassan and Mohammad Hussain also spoke on the occasion.

