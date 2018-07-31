Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government, in compliance with orders of the Supreme Court, has retrieved 149 luxury vehicles from former cabinet members and government officers and added them to the government transport pool.

These vehicles will be now used as per the policy framed by the federal government, this was disclosed at the farewell meeting of the caretaker cabinet that was held at Chief Minister’s House on Monday with Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Fazal-ur-Rehman in the chair. The meeting was attended by all cabinet members, chief secretary Azam Suleman, Sindh Police Inspector General Amjad Javed Saleemi and others concerned officers.

The cabinet was informed that in pursuance of the apex court order the federal government, in consultation with provincial governments, evolved a strategy/standard operating procedure (SOP) for use and disposal of luxury vehicles retrieved from ministers and senior officers. Chief Secretary Azam Suleman, with the approval of the caretaker chief minister, proposed that all retrieved luxury vehicles may be placed at the disposal of the protocol wing of Chief Minister’s Secretariat/Governor’s Secretariat and the S&GAD for protocol.

It was also proposed that all retrieved luxury vehicles of the district administration may be placed at the disposal of commissioners and deputy commissioners for protocol purposes and for use on geographical/terrain considerations.

It was proposed to the cabinet that bullet-proof vehicles may be provided to officials/public office holders after making proper assessment based on potential threat and security requirement through Armoured Vehicles Entitlement Committee. It was also proposed to the cabinet that more than 10 years old luxury vehicles requiring major repair/maintenance, having complete documents, may be disposed off through open public auction after completion of codal formalities. The cabinet approved all proposals and requested the chief secretary to submit the same to the Supreme Court of Pakistan on August 6, 2018.

PEACEFUL ELECTIONS

Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Fazal-ur-Rehman on Monday praised all the concerned institutions for making peaceful security arrangements for the July 25 general elections.

The meeting was attended by all cabinet members, chief secretary, Rangers director general, Sindh Police inspector general, principal secretary to the chief minister, additional inspector general of Karachi police, provincial secretaries, all divisional commissioners, deputy inspectors general and provincial heads of intelligence agencies.

The chief minister said that conducting general elections was a gigantic task, but thanks to his cabinet members and his team, including the chief secretary, Rangers, police, intelligence agencies, senior member of the Board of Revenue and their teams that worked day and night and made it possible.

Chief Secretary Azam Suleman said that transportation of over 70,000 polling staff and meeting their requirements such as furniture, technical support and other facilities was a big challenge. “Had we not worked as a team it would have not been possible,” he said.

23 suspects arrested in raids

Police and Rangers claimed to have arrested 23 suspects during separate targeted raids and operation in various parts of the city on Monday.

The Rangers conducted a raid in Zaman Town area and arrested two suspects including Mohsin Ali and Zaheer. The Rangers spokesperson said that the arrested suspects were involved in drug peddling while the suspects were handed over to police for further legal proceeding.

Kalakot police conducted a raid in its premises and arrested two suspects including Rashid aka Chikna and Asif while weapons also been recovered from their possession. Police said that the accused person were involved in a murder case.

Saeedabad police has arrested a suspect namely Ismail and recovered a pistol from his possession. Taimuria police arrested a suspects involved in bank robbery and recovered weapon from his possession. Police said that the accused identified as Sameer while further investigation was underway.

Gulshan-e-Iqbal police arrested a woman namely Nadia, police said that the suspect woman has involved in mobile snatching case. Manghopir police has arrested two suspects in targeted raid, the suspects were identified as Hanif Shah and Abdul Jabbar while weapons also been recovered from their possession.

Mominabad police has arrested three extortionists in a targeted raid. Police said that the arrested suspects were threatened to a trader and demanded 2.5 million rupees extortion money. The suspects were identified as Nor Sharif, Amir and Asif while weapons also been recovered from their possession.

Khuwaja Ajmer Nagri police claimed to have arrested two suspects including Shoaib and Faizan while weapon and snatched motorbike also recovered from their possession. SITE-A section police has arrested a drug peddler and recovered narcotics from his possession.

The accused identified as Mir Sahib. Gulbhar police has arrested two suspects including Arshad and Ashfaq while weapons were recovered from their possession. Police said that the accused person were involved in various cases of street crime.

Awami Colony police has arrested a man namely Farzand Raees and recovered a cache of Gutka from his possession. Separately, Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC), police claimed to have busted a gang, involved in car theft cases.

ACLC officials said that a team has conducted a raid near National Hospital and arrested three members of gang including Ramzan, Shazaib and Aslam.

Police said that the suspects were involved in car theft cases and they also involved in vehicle documents tempering.