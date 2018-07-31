Share:

KARACHI - Police and Rangers claimed to have arrested 23 suspects during separate targeted raids and operation in various parts of the city on Monday.

The Rangers conducted a raid in Zaman Town area and arrested two suspects including Mohsin Ali and Zaheer. The Rangers spokesperson said that the arrested suspects were involved in drug peddling while the suspects were handed over to police for further legal proceeding.

Kalakot police conducted a raid in its premises and arrested two suspects including Rashid aka Chikna and Asif while weapons also been recovered from their possession. Police said that the accused person were involved in a murder case.

Saeedabad police has arrested a suspect namely Ismail and recovered a pistol from his possession. Taimuria police arrested a suspects involved in bank robbery and recovered weapon from his possession. Police said that the accused identified as Sameer while further investigation was underway.

Gulshan-e-Iqbal police arrested a woman namely Nadia, police said that the suspect woman has involved in mobile snatching case. Manghopir police has arrested two suspects in targeted raid, the suspects were identified as Hanif Shah and Abdul Jabbar while weapons also been recovered from their possession.

Mominabad police has arrested three extortionists in a targeted raid. Police said that the arrested suspects were threatened to a trader and demanded 2.5 million rupees extortion money. The suspects were identified as Nor Sharif, Amir and Asif while weapons also been recovered from their possession.

Khuwaja Ajmer Nagri police claimed to have arrested two suspects including Shoaib and Faizan while weapon and snatched motorbike also recovered from their possession. SITE-A section police has arrested a drug peddler and recovered narcotics from his possession.

The accused identified as Mir Sahib. Gulbhar police has arrested two suspects including Arshad and Ashfaq while weapons were recovered from their possession. Police said that the accused person were involved in various cases of street crime.

Awami Colony police has arrested a man namely Farzand Raees and recovered a cache of Gutka from his possession. Separately, Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC), police claimed to have busted a gang, involved in car theft cases.

ACLC officials said that a team has conducted a raid near National Hospital and arrested three members of gang including Ramzan, Shazaib and Aslam.

Police said that the suspects were involved in car theft cases and they also involved in vehicle documents tempering.