LOME - Twenty-six countries were to hold a joint summit on Monday to discuss security threats in western and central Africa, beset by ethnic and jihadist violence.

"Discussions will focus on peace, security, stability and the fight against terrorism and violent extremism," Togolese Foreign Minister Robert Dussey told AFP. The one-day summit in the Togolese capital Lome gathers the 15-nation Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the 11-members of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS). On Tuesday, ECOWAS will hold a session where talks are expected to "be dominated by the political and security situations in Guinea-Bissau, Mali and Togo," said Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari's spokesman in a statement released Saturday. "Illegal migration of Africans to Europe and the worrisome violent clashes between herders and farmers," will also be discussed, said Buhari's spokesman, Garba Shehu.

Malians went to the polls over the weekend in a presidential election marred by violence, while Togo has faced a rise in anti-government protests.

While in Togo, the Nigerian government is expected to hold a meeting on a proposed "single currency" for ECOWAS, which is set to launch in 2020.

On Tuesday, Dussey will officially hand over as head of ECOWAS to Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, Ivory Coast's former mining minister.