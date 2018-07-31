Share:

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) would continue the process of up-gradation of the Cantonment General Hospital (CGH) for the larger public interest and would provide adequate health facilities to the residents of the city. The RCB would also not care about negative propaganda that is being spread by a group of doctors and paramedics in a bid to hamper the basic health facilities in CGH, said CEO Sibtain Raza while talking to a group of journalists here on Monday. “Our prime responsibility is to facilitate the patients in the hospital,” he said.

He said CGH has been functional since a long time as an average 80-bed hospital due to non availability of funds. He said now with untiring efforts of Dr Saima Shah, Ex-CEO Rawalpindi, incumbent Director Military Lands and Cantonment Rawalpindi Region and her team, the hospital has been transformed into a PMDC approved modern teaching hospital with 500 beds. “It is being fully furnished with latest electro-medical equipment already on the way from Japan and highly qualified and very well experienced physicians and surgeons have already been selected based on merit,” he added.

Availability of such a grand and modern health facility with cantonment board fixed rates for medical treatment would ease the life of the residents of Rawalpindi since it will be the most modern and the largest CGH in Pakistan, he said. He further said while the up-gradation of CGH is about to conclude, some of the negative elements headed by a few young doctors have started spreading disinformation and are trying to defame the administration and RCB. He said the basic service structure and promotions of existing permanent doctors as well as paramedical staff by CGH Rawalpindi would remain in vogue and would not be affected.

Moreover, he said the transfer of former acting Medical Superintendent of CGH Dr Khalid Saeed over poor performance had annoyed some doctors and paramedical staff who are out on a mission to instigate the permanent doctors and staff against the positive improvement being brought into the hospital, who eventually got worried about their future career because of harassment and propaganda by the said instigators.

“Having made the factual position clear, the permanent staff of CGH Rawalpindi should remain calm and should continue working according to the routine as their interests are being safeguarded and will be taken care of by the administration,” RCB CEO Sibtain Raza said.–Staff Reporter

He said new administration of the hospital is engaged in addressing routine administrative problems, whereas their main focus is to continue the up-gradation process i.e. deployment of latest Electro-medical Equipment and the newly inducted doctors and staff for ensuring efficient service delivery for the general public.