islamabad - Lt General (Retd) Naeem Khalid Lodhi, Minister for Defence, visited the Naval Headquarters Islamabad on Monday and called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.

According to a statement issued by Pakistan Navy here, upon arrival at the Naval Headquarters, the minister was received by Chief of the Naval Staff. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented him the guard of honour. The visiting dignitary was then introduced to Principal Staff Officers. Later, the minister for defence called on the Naval Chief in his office. During the meeting, professional matters of mutual interest and Pakistan Navy’s role in regional maritime security and operational development in the Indian Ocean region came under discussion.