islamabad - The National Highways and Motorway Police on Monday recovered two stolen cars in a crackdown launched to check the suspicious vehicles plying on the motorways.

The Motorway Police recovered a car bearing number LED-2987 stolen from Murree and parked near Burhan. Later, the police shifted the vehicle to the Murree police station, after contacting with its owner and started further investigation, said a press release.

The Motorway Police, on tip of Chowki Hameeda, Rawalpindi police, recovered another vehicle Toyota Corolla bearing number plate ZA-408 near the same area.

The driver of the stolen car, presenting himself a head constable of Charsadda police, was handed over to relevant police station for further investigation.