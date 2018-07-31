Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Awami Party’s (BAP) chief Jam Kamal here on Monday said that they have got the required number to make government in Balochistan and would also consult Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) and Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M).

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference along with Senior Vice President of Balochistan National Party-Awami (BNP-A) Ehsan Shah.

Jam Kamal said the BAP has got the support of BNP (Awami) also to form government in the province. He further said that after securing support of two members of the BNP (Awami), BAP has got 25 members support.

Kamal said that for establishment of strong government, BAP needs one more seat now and is already in the procedure of consultation with MMA and BNP (Mengal). "BAP would fully support Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the center, as we already had good alliance during senate elections", he added.

He said the BAP has already got support of ANP's 3, HDP’s 2 and three independents for government formation.