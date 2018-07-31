Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Yao Jing Monday called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to congratulate the latter on election victory. The Chinese envoy, while presenting felicitations on behalf of his government to the prime minister-in waiting, reiterated Beijing’s desire to strengthen cooperation with Islamabad in all sectors. China last week said it was ready to work with the new government in Pakistan after Imran Khan’s PTI scored a comfortable victory in the general election. In a post-election address to the nation, Imran pledged to tackle corruption and touched on promises to strengthen and improve Pakistan’s relationship with neighbouring countries, including China.

“We will strengthen and improve our relations with China. We want to work towards success of CPEC. We also want to send teams to learn poverty alleviation from China,” the star cricketer-turned-politician said.

Beijing welcomed the development and congratulated Islamabad on holding “successful election”. A foreign ministry spokesman said result of the election would not have an impact on the ties between the two countries. “The China-Pakistan friendship receives heartfelt support and acclamation of the two peoples. Whatever the result of the election is, it won t affect the development of China-Pakistan relations.”

“We are willing to work with the new Pakistani government to push forward China-Pakistan all-weather strategic partnership to a new height,” said a spokesman of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Geng Shuang at a regular news briefing, when asked to comment on the elections’ results in Pakistan. “China has kept an eye on the general election of Pakistan and sincerely hoped the country could realize a smooth political transition and keep stability for better development.”

“We have noticed the positive remarks by Imran Khan about Sino-Pak strategic partnership and believe people from all walks of life in Pakistan are firm supporters of the China-Pakistan friendly relationship. The China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership will not be shaken despite how the situation changes”, the spokesman had said.